A 53-YEAR-OLD man has died in a motorcycle crash today.

Thames Valley Police confirmed it was called to A417 Reading Road, East Hendred, after a crash involving a black Honda CBR 650 motorcycle.

Paramedics treated a man at the scene but he was soon pronounced dead.

Force spokesman Gareth Ford-Lloyd confirmed the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved and the man's next of kin have been informed.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward following the fatal collision, which took place just before 10am.

Senior Investigating Officer Sgt Edward Crofts, of the Abingdon-based Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have seen a Honda motorcycle this morning travelling from the direction of Wantage towards Didcot on the A417.

"We would ask anyone who has not previously been spoken to us to get in touch on 101”.

“Our thoughts are with man’s family at this very difficult time.”

The A417 Reading Road was shut both ways after the collision between White Road and Allin's Lane.

A woman working in the area said police were diverting drivers on the road.

She added: "The air ambulance has just taken off. I didn't see anything happen and I don't know how many vehicles are involved.

"It seems serious, the road has been closed for two hours."