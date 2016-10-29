MOST pubs will stick up a few rubber spiders for Halloween but one Oxfordshire tavern has gone the extra (nautical) mile.

The Swan pub in Wantage has completely transformed into an 18th century haunted pirate ship, complete with smoking cannon sticking out the front.

Landlord Craig Gradwell led the decoration for the Swan's annual Halloween party tonight, where patrons are invited to come in full pirate regalia.

Even the staff will be sporting pirate garb as they serve thirsty sailors with flagons of grog.