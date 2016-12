ONE of Wantage's oldest residents marked her 100th birthday with family and friends.

Megan Price, who lives in Priory Orchard, celebrated the occasion in Llanvetherine in her native Wales on Saturday, November 19.

Mrs Price's late husband Harry was the chaplain at King Alfred's School in Wantage.

She featured in this paper recently when her ballet dancing daughter Heulwen Price, known as Holly, was made a fellow of the Royal Academy of Dance (RAD).