THE annual Christmas tree carol service in Grove will be held tomorrow night - Thursday, December 22 - from 7pm.

Villagers are invited to gather around the tree at the junction of Main Street and Vale Avenue opposite the Methodist Church.

Led by Reverand John Durant with music by the Wantage Silver Band, this festive service will raise funds for Grovelands Preschool.

A hot drink and mince pies will be offered after the service, kindly donated by the Methodist Church.