A 34-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a car last night.

The woman from Wantage died at the Ardington and Lockinge crossroads on the A417 Reading Road.

Thames Valley Police said the incident happened at about 9.25pm, adding the car involved was a Peugeot 207.

No arrests have been made.

The driver of the Peugeot stopped at the scene along with a number of other drivers but sadly the woman died.

Her next of kin have been informed.

Investigating officer, Sgt Jack Hawkins said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who tragically died following this collision.

"We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw the pedestrian prior to the collision to please call 101 quoting reference 1436 16/1/17."