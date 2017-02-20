A WOMAN who has spent 20 years planting silvery snowdrops around her village is inviting the world to come and see them at their seasonal spectacular best.

Anne Williams has spent two decades planting snowdrop bulbs in gardens, verges, and the churchyard in Letcombe Regis near Wantage.

Each year at the end of February the village now explodes in a mass of bobbing heads to herald the start of spring.

This year Mrs Williams, a bellringer at St Andrew's Church, has teamed up with the local Women's Institute group to put on a snowdrop celebration Saturday.

On Saturday visitors will be able to pick up a map from The Greyhound pub from 10am or the church from 2pm to go on a floral adventure around the village, taking in the stunning snowdrops and other spring flowers.

There will even be snowdrops sale at the church. The day will raise money for Syrian refugees.

This year's snowdrops have already started to emerge but the real spectacle will be at the end of the month.

Mrs Williams, tower captain at St Andrew's, said: "It is a spectacular sight – people go out of their way to see them because they are so lovely.

"There are all different types – some are tall, some are short and some are doubled-headed."

Parking is available at the village hall and The Greyhound which will also be open for lunches.