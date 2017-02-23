THE sounds of the sixties will fill the air in groovy Grove when a village charity shop holds a fundraising record fair.

The African Children’s Fund shop on Savile Way will hold the musical market on Saturday, April 22, from 9am to 4.30pm.

Organisers have promised a celebration of the vinyl revival with a collection of 60s, 70s and 80s 12” singles and LPs up for grabs featuring the likes of Petula Clark, Gladys Knight and Ben E. King. There are even a few rare and signed records promised.