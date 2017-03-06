A VILLAGE pub which residents had hoped to rescue from closure will not be saved.

The owner of the Lamb and Flag pub in Southmoor has won planning permission to convert it into a family home and is now forging ahead with the conversion.

The pub, just off the A420, closed suddenly in October.

After hosting a Thai restaurant and takeaway for years, it closed for a brief period last year, re-opened as an Indian – Spice at the Lamb and Flag – in August, then shut again two months later.

Mrs Cameron submitted a planning application in December to convert it into a home.

In the submission, Mrs Cameron’s planning agents wrote: “By reverting back to its original use as a dwelling house, rather than a loss-making business (that it would appear has sadly latterly been disrespected by tenants) it is believed this building will hopefully secure its future well into the next century.”

Several villagers objected to the plans and Kingston Bagpuize and Southmoor parish councillor Brian Forster said the council might consider getting the pub registered as an Asset of Community Value which would buy villagers six months to raise the money to purchase it if they wanted to.

With some 800 homes currently planned and being built in the parish, potential punters could soon be pouring in, he suggested.

However planning officers at Vale of White Horse District Council granted permission in February.

Mrs Cameron has now submitted her detailed designs for the building to the Vale as agreed with officers.