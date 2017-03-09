BBC Radio 4’s Any Questions panel show is coming to Wantage.

Veteran broadcaster Jonathan Dimbleby will host the live-broadcast topical discussion show with four guests at The Beacon hall on Portway on the evening of Friday, May 5.

The event is being promoted by the Wantage and Grove Campaign Group for sustainable development which has offered advance tickets to members who wish to be in the audience and get the chance to ask the panel a question.

More details will be provided in due course.