RESIDENTS have been urged to attend a drop-in exhibition this Saturday of plans for hundreds of new homes.

Vale of White Horse District Council will be exhibiting its draft Local Plan part 2 at the Vale and Downland Museum from 10am to 2pm.

The document includes plans for 300 extra homes in north Grove between the airfield and the railway.

It also sets aside land for a new railway station on the site of the former Wantage Road Station next to the Volunteer pub in Grove, and ringfences a huge portion of land between Abingdon, East Hanney and Steventon for a new reservoir.

At Saturday’s session residents will be able to talk to council planning officers and give their opinions on parts of the plan.

Wantage and Grove Campaign Group for Sustainable Development has questioned the need for additional houses in the plan and urged residents to go to the exhibition and make their views known.

Comments can be submitted to the council until 5pm on Thursday, May 4.