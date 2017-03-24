FRAUDSTERS posing as policemen tried to pinch £25,000 from an elderly man.

Two men claiming to be police officers approached their vulnerable victim on Wednesday at The Kestrels in Grove.

They asked for his phone number and advised him to return home and wait for a call.

The victim received a call from someone pretending to be from the Metropolitan Police, warning him that he was being targeted by fraudsters.

The caller urged him to go to his bank and transfer £25,000 into an account that he provided details for.

Bank staff in Didcot realised the man had been targeted by conmen and saved him from making the transfer.

Thames Valley Police issued a reminder today that it would never contact people asking to withdraw money or transfer funds.

The force said: " Please share this message with elderly family and neighbours to help them avoid becoming victims of crime."

The men were thought to have been seen in a silver car, possibly a Vauxhall Vectra, and were described by a witness as Asian.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting reference '43170083082', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.