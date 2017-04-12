THE annual Charlton Spring Festival will spring up again at Wantage Market Garden tomorrow.

The community project at Charlton Day Centre, Charlton Village Road, will host craft activities and Easter egg hunts from 11am to 2pm.

There will also be a bouncy castle, a chance to explore the garden with creepy-crawly clues and live music.

While youngsters are entertained, parents and enjoy a calm cream tea and grab a bargain at the plant sale.

The family festival is hosted by learning disability charity Style Acre, which manages the day centre, and Sustainable Wantage, which maintains the market garden.

Olwen Barlow of Sustainable Wantage said: "The spring festival is always popular with the local community.

"It's a fun Easter event for all the family whatever the weather and provides an opportunity for people to see how the market garden has developed in the last year, and our volunteer gardeners from Style Acre enjoy showing off their achievements.

"All proceeds raised will go towards maintaining the garden, allowing us to bring the whole garden back into use and making all areas accessible to everyone."

Entry to the festival will cost £1 per adult and children go free. Visitors are welcome to bring picnics.

The Wantage Market Garden is a collaborative project which aims to provide therapeutic gardening opportunities.