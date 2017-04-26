THE barrels are being changed at two historic Wantage pubs in a big way.

The licensee at the King's Arms in Wallingford Street is leaving the business, while the Blue Boar in Newbury Street is set to be converted into a restaurant.

Both pubs are owned by industry giant Greene King, but managed independently.

All the company would say about the King's Arms was that the current tenant Tom Whiting was 'departing' and a new licensee would 'take the site on shortly'.

It said the pub, which is in a Grade-II listed building, would remain open and trading as normal during the transition.

More information was available about the Blue Boar plans, however, as Greene King has submitted a planning application to Vale of White Horse District Council.

In the application, Greene King's planning agents Caldecotte wrote: "On the ground floor, the proposed changes including reconfiguring the existing ground floor to form a large dining room and insert a set of customer toilets.

"Change to the existing kitchen and store rooms behind the bar area are also proposed.

"The scheme also proposes to extend the restaurant use to the outbuildings by using them as a function room, private dining area or additional seating.

"A reception area and further set of toilets can be found in the outbuilding."

Upstairs, the company has proposed converting the current accommodation into three self-contained flats.

The conversion will be made more tricky by the fact the Blue Boar was given a Grade-II heritage listing in 1969.

Dating back to approximately 1740, the building still has may early features including its original entrance for coaches leading into the courtyard, making it a good surviving example of an 18th century coaching inn.

In a report prepared for Greene King, Foundations Heritage concluded that while 'the majority of the proposals are assessed as likely to have a neutral or negligible effect', 'most of the proposed changes are modest in scope' and the proposals 'avoid the historic core of the building'.

Given that any harm would be 'limited' and that the changes could help secure the future of the building, the experts concluded the conversion should be permitted.

A Greene King spokesperson said: "We can confirm we are seeking planning consent for a restaurant on the ground floor and residential space on the upper floors as we look to maximise the potential of this site.

"We are also looking to bring the outbuildings into use. We will await the outcome of these proposals before finalising our future plans for the Blue Boar. The pub is open and trading as usual at this time."

Robert Thomson, who currently manages the Blue Boar with his company JNL Inns, said he had just renewed his lease with Greene King for a year, and would not be leaving any time soon.