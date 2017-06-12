A MOUTH artist who mastered the impressive skill after being paralysed in a car accident will present a range of paintings in his latest exhibition.

Keith Jansz, of Finmere near Bicester, has been painting using adapted paintbrushes for nearly two decades since he became quadriplegic following the car crash in 1995.

The latest exhibition has opened in Wantage and is a culmination of many years work which the 55-year-old artist hopes will inspire others to pick up a paintbrush or pencil.

He said: "This is an exhibition that has about 45 to 50 paintings, this includes 4ft canvas such as one of Padstow Harbour, lovely summer scenes and London scenes as well. It really covers a lot of areas I have travelled.

"It is retrospective of my work over a number of years and hopefully will inspire people to pick up their paintbrushes or pencils that they had maybe put aside."

Mr Jansz said the exhibition was a response to a number of request from local residents in Wantage who he had met through various talks he has given at the local WI group, Rotary Club and various community organisations.

The three-day exhibition will be held at the Wantage Methodist Church and taking centre stage is a 4ft snow scene of Finmere Manor House, for which Mr Jansz took inspiration six years ago.

He added: "My favourite piece in the exhibition is my most recent painting of Finmere, it is an enormous canvas and is the culmination of lots of years hard work.

"I have been painting nearly 19 years now and started learning by watching videos and sort of taught myself. I think drawing is key and was the first step for me."

The exhibition is being held to raise money for assistance dogs charity Canine Partners who pair up specially trained dogs for people who have physical disabilities.

Mr Jansz, who is on the waiting list for an assistant dog himself, added: "The charity is important to me particular because those assistance dogs are for people in wheelchairs and a lot of people in wheelchairs live on their own, in isolation and are not able to go out into the community.

"These dogs can make a remarkable difference to people's lives."

The exhibition will end today at the Methodist Church in Newbury Street, Wantage.