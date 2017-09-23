AN OXFORDSHIRE MP has suggested the decision not to renew Uber's operating licence in London was not above board.

Wantage MP Ed Vaizey has said he believes the decision was down to London authorities having 'vested interests' in keeping black cab companies happy.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme this morning, Mr Vaizey said the announcement by Transport for London yesterday was 'very worrying', 'draconian', and would leave many Uber drivers out of work.

He went on: "We know black cabs have been lobbying vigorously to have Uber shut down... I think this decision is a result of vested interests."

More than 400,000 people have now signed an online petition against the decision by TfL, which said Uber was 'not fit and proper to operate' in the capital.

Uber has already said it will appeal against the decision.

The news for London comes after cab-hailing company failed to get a licence to operate in Oxford last year.

The firm first applied to run in the city in 2015 but, after failing to submit certain vital documents with its application within 12 months, the application was declared void, leading to celebrations by black cab drivers in Oxford.

Managing director of Royal Cars, Niaz Mohammed, told the Oxford Mail in July 2016: "It's great news for us and our customers.

"We were very concerned about the safety of Uber and whether its drivers would abide by Oxford City Council's regulations.

"Their goal is to close down all the other companies and they would have disrupted the system that has been in place for many years."