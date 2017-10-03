TEACHERS are celebrating after winning a 'silver' medal from the education watchdog.

St Nicholas CofE Pimary School in East Challow near Wantage was rated 'Good' by Ofsted, the second-highest grade.

Inspector Sue Coz, who visited on September 12 and 13, praised school leaders for creating a supportive culture where pupils felt like a valued part of the school community.

Ms Cox said: "Teaching is good at St Nicholas because teachers use their good subject knowledge to explain things clearly and help pupils learn new concepts.

"Teachers are warm and supportive and have good relationships with pupils, encouraging them through praising their work and valuing their achievements."

This was the school's first Ofsted inspection since it converted to academy status in 2014, joining the Vale Academy Trust based at Wantage's King Alfred's secondary school.

Headteacher Andrew Browne said he was 'thrilled'.